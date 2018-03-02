Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A 25-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of murder and related charges in connection with last year's killing of another man on a city street.

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, Edward T. Winder's conviction stemmed from the July 30, 2017 robbery and murder of Tavin Molock, 32, of Salisbury.

Prosecutors said Molock was walking in the area of Bethel and Roger streets when he was confronted by Winder and several other individuals. Winder and the others assaulted and robbed Molock, according to prosecutors.

Molock died as a result of the wounds that he sustained during the robbery and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, a Wicomico County jury convicted Winder of first- and second-degree murder, robbery , second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft under $1,000, and conspiracy.

Sentencing in the case has been delayed pending a pre-sentence investigation.