Police Launch Investigation in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying whoever was responsible for firing a gunshot at a house early Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of NW 3rd Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a single bullet was shot from the street into the home. No one was injured as a result of the shot.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this matter to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.