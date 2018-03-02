Tensions Flare in Virginia House Over Gun Debate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- An intensifying debate over guns has led to increased partisan tension in the Virginia's House of Delegates.
Lawmakers exchanged harsh words Friday in lengthy speeches about the issue, with both parties accusing the other of distorting their views.
Republicans, led by Del. Nick Freitas, said they were tired of being unfairly demonized for supporting gun rights in the wake of a deadly high school shooting in Florida last month. Democrats have unsuccessfully pushed for gun control legislation both before and after the shooting.
In a speech, Freitas reminded Democrats that it was their party that had previously supported slavery and segregation.
Democrat Del. Joseph Lindsey accused Freitas of deliberately making an offensive speech aimed garnering publicity. Freitas is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
