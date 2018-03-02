MDOT Warns Commuters, Drivers, Truckers About High Winds

HANOVER, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation is urging Marylanders to stay off the roads if they can Friday night and through the weekend to avoid continued extreme winds.

MDOT said its emergency response teams have been deployed to every corner of the state with dedicated individuals from its six business units:

MDOT State Highway Administration

About 30 weather-related partial or complete road closures occurred due to debris and wires down across the state, including in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Washington, Calvert, Anne Arundel and Wicomico counties. Major highways and roadways have had closures, including MD 5 at Suitland Parkway, MD 118 at MD 28, lanes on the I-495 inner loop and on I-270 southbound. MDOT SHA will have increased emergency patrols available throughout the day and weekend.

MDOT SHA and MDTA together have deployed more than 470 pieces of equipment.

Maryland Transportation Authority

Bridges throughout the state have been placed on wind restrictions* and have closed to traffic periodically due to wind speeds. Two trucks overturned on the Tydings Bridge, which has been on a wind restriction. To view the wind policy, go to go.usa.gov/xkwAu.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

There have been numerous flight cancellations at BWI Marshall. Airlines also have performed minor de-icing due to a mix of rain/snow. To get flight information, check directly with your airline before leaving for the airport. Real-time flight information also is available at bwiairport.com.

Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore

Seagirt Marine Terminal is open to truck traffic and conditions will continue to be monitored. Dundalk Marine Terminal is open as normal. A Royal Caribbean ship is arriving early , , instead of , , due to the weather.

MDOT Maryland Transit Administration

All MARC service on all three lines were suspended , , due to severe weather. There also are LocalLink and CityLink bus diversions due to inclement weather. There is no commuter bus service to the Eastern Shore due to the severe high winds and wind restrictions on the Bay Bridge. Commuter buses will originate in Annapolis or Davidsonville.

MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration

Due to weather conditions, scheduled driving skills tests may be impacted at certain branches throughout the day. Some electricity outages are causing issues as well with certain branches and kiosks.

*On all MDTA bridges, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below: