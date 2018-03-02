MDOT Warns Commuters, Drivers, Truckers About High Winds - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MDOT Warns Commuters, Drivers, Truckers About High Winds

Posted: Mar 02, 2018

HANOVER, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation is urging Marylanders to stay off the roads if they can Friday night and through the weekend to avoid continued extreme winds.

MDOT said its emergency response teams have been deployed to every corner of the state with dedicated individuals from its six business units:

MDOT State Highway Administration

About 30 weather-related partial or complete road closures occurred due to debris and wires down across the state, including in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Washington, Calvert, Anne Arundel and Wicomico counties. Major highways and roadways have had closures, including MD 5 at Suitland Parkway, MD 118 at MD 28, lanes on the I-495 inner loop and on I-270 southbound. MDOT SHA will have increased emergency patrols available throughout the day and weekend.

MDOT SHA and MDTA together have deployed more than 470 pieces of equipment.

Maryland Transportation Authority 

Bridges throughout the state have been placed on wind restrictions* and have closed to traffic periodically due to wind speeds. Two trucks overturned on the Tydings Bridge, which has been on a wind restriction.  To view the wind policy, go to go.usa.gov/xkwAu.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

There have been numerous flight cancellations at BWI Marshall. Airlines also have performed minor de-icing due to a mix of rain/snow. To get flight information, check directly with your airline before leaving for the airport.  Real-time flight information also is available at bwiairport.com.

Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore

Seagirt Marine Terminal is open to truck traffic and conditions will continue to be monitored. Dundalk Marine Terminal is open as normal. A Royal Caribbean ship is arriving early tonightFriday, March 2, instead of tomorrow,Saturday, March 3, due to the weather. 

MDOT Maryland Transit Administration 

All MARC service on all three lines were suspended todayFriday, March 2, due to severe weather.  There also are LocalLink and CityLink bus diversions due to inclement weather. There is no commuter bus service to the Eastern Shore on Friday due to the severe high winds and wind restrictions on the Bay Bridge. Commuter buses will originate in Annapolis or Davidsonville.

MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration

Due to weather conditions, scheduled driving skills tests may be impacted at certain branches throughout the day. Some electricity outages are causing issues as well with certain branches and kiosks.

*On all MDTA bridges, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below:

  • Wind Warnings (sustained wind speeds of 30-39 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts that persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 minutes) operators of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles, vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo or any other vehicle that may be subject to high winds are advised to use caution while traveling across the bridge.
  • Limited Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts that persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 minutes) house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
  • Full Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts that persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes) only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.
  • Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (sustained wind speeds exceeding 55 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts that persistently exceed 55 mph over a period of 15 minutes) In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge.

