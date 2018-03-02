DEMA Emergency Operations Center at "Enhanced Activation Level"

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says it has placed its Emergency Operations Center at an "Enhanced Activation Level" due to the severe weather that is expected to continue into tomorrow.

DEMA said is in communication with its emergency response partners at the state, county, and municipal levels in order to assist or coordinate response to any problems created by the extremely high winds and rain.

The Delaware Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on I-495 until further notice. In Maryland, officials have closed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge twice Friday due to high winds. Updated information on the status of bridges in Maryland can be found at http://mdta.maryland.gov/. Follow information on Delaware road conditions athttps://www.deldot.gov/.

The high winds have resulted in a number of downed trees, branches and power lines across the state Friday and more can be expected, according to DEMA. Power outages should be reported to the electric provider. DO NOT approach a downed power line. Report roadway blockages from downed trees or power lines to DelDOT. Never drive into a flooded roadway.