Salisbury Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Two Robberies

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend 30 years behind bars for robbing two businesses on the same evening last year, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

Forty-three-year-old Steven Darnell Nichols Jr. was convicted and sentenced on March 2.

Prosecutors said that on the evening of Sept. 1, 2017, Nichols, who was armed with a knife, robbed a cashier at the Family Dollar store on South Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury.

Court records show that hours later, he robbed a cashier at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Spring Hill Road, outside of Salisbury, while threatening to have a gun. Nichols stole approximately $750 from the two businesses and was taken into custody two days later.