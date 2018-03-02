Salisbury Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Two Robberies

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend 30 years behind bars for robbing two businesses on the same evening last year, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
Forty-three-year-old Steven Darnell Nichols Jr. was convicted and sentenced on March 2.
Prosecutors said that on the evening of Sept. 1, 2017, Nichols, who was armed with a knife, robbed a cashier at the Family Dollar store on South Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury.
Court records show that hours later, he robbed a cashier at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Spring Hill Road, outside of Salisbury, while threatening to have a gun. Nichols stole approximately $750 from the two businesses and was taken into custody two days later.
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
