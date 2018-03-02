Storm Hits Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High winds and rain hit Sussex County on Friday, with some gusts reaching over 50 miles per hour.

DelDOT crews spent the morning responding to downed trees and helping Maryland with signage, as they closed many bridges to and from the peninsula. South District Engineer says the winds make driving dangerous.

"I would be very cautious when driving on our roadways right now," he tells WBOC. "Some of the surrounding states have had trucks tip over--overturned tractor trailers and stuff like that--so just be aware that there's definitely some high gusts."

WBOC crews in Sussex saw light poles and stop signs flopping in the wind, as well as trash cans being pushed across roads. It's that type of debris that makes it hard for first responders to do their job says Lewes Fire Chief Bill Henry Buckaloo.

"We ask homeowners just to police their outside of their homes with trash cans, porch furniture," he explains. "Anything like that where wind can blow and can get in the roads, in the way of fire trucks."

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the storm may cause coastal flooding during high tide, but is sparing the beaches from severe erosion due to its north winds versus north east winds.

"The direction of the wind is key to this storm," says Mike Powell, Program Manager of DNREC's Shoreline and Waterway Management Section. "So far it's been a direction that is a lot easier on the beaches.

Powell says Sussex County could see eight to ten foot waves over the weekend.

"We are definitely expecting the storm to intensify out to sea and throw back some very powerful swells," he says. "Beginning probably tonight and more Saturday and Sunday."

Friday's weather caused the Cape May-Lewes ferry to delay a morning departure and cancel the remaining trips. The ferry is projected to run a normal schedule on Saturday.