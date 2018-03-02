Salisbury Man Convicted of Robbing Bank

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was convicted by a Wicomico County jury was convicted of robbing Bank of Delmarva.

On Dec. 9, 2016, five masked individuals, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the bank on Eastern Shore Drive. Richard Davidson Moise, 26, collected the money while two other people pulled their guns on employees and bound them with zip ties.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, the robbers took over $11,000 in cash from the bank, as well as personal property from the employees. The majority of the personal items and all the stolen money were recovered during the investigation.

A jury convicted Moise on 56 counts, including five counts of armed robbery and five counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. Sentencing in the case has been delayed pending a pre-sentence investigation, the Office of the State's Attorney said.