Wind Causes Safety Concerns for Drivers

SALISBURY, Md--The winds are so strong, trees, garbage cans, and lots of debris were found along several roadways in Wicomico County. Audrey Brobst lives on Priscilla Street and says her trash can just wouldn't stay up.



"It was full this morning and I thought it was going to be heavy enough to keep it but the wind took it," says Brobst.

The wind took full control of many things Friday afternoon.

The wind shattered the white siding from a building on South Salisbury Boulevard. The force of the wind was so strong, much of that siding, spread onto the streets, causing safety concerns for many drivers.

"It gives you a little shake sometimes, every now and then, it scares you sometimes. The wind is terrible if you don't need to be out here, don't come," says Sandra Dutton.

Wicomico County Public Roads is urging all drivers to be mindful as they drive and if you see any downed trees blocking roadways, call Public Roads.