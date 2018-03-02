Parents Demand Safety, Transparency From Dorchester School Board After High School Brawl

Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.
The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.
