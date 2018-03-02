Parents Demand Safety, Transparency From Dorchester School Board - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Parents Demand Safety, Transparency From Dorchester School Board After High School Brawl

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 6:28 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Facebook video shows students yelling and police attempting to end the chaos inside Cambridge South Dorchester High School cafeteria on Thursday.

The school was placed on lockdown and students later sent home - an incident sparking outrage from parents, who met with school leaders in an emergency meeting, demanding answers.

WBOC spoke with parents like Katie Tolley after the meeting, who's thankful her son wasn't there when the fight broke out.

"If he was in the cafeteria, I would have been more concerned, but I'm actually kind of glad my kid had the flu this week," Tolley said.

Parents like Tolley all agree: safety in schools needs to be looked at, and, there's a larger problem.

"I think the biggest thing is the lack of communication," Tolley said.

Tolley says transparency has been a major issue between the school system and parents.

But Joe Bramble, President of the School Board, argues privacy concerns make it hard to communicate about what goes on in schools.

"In the nine years that I've been on the school board, I've never seen anything happen as it did yesterday," Bramble said.

Bramble also says teachers and staff are struggling to help troubled students that bring problems from home to school.

Problems, Bramble says, he and other school leaders are still trying to figure out.

"There are going to be changes from this board," Bramble said.

Both Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff arrested 12 kids from Thursday's incident. The Dorchester County Sheriff also upped it's security on Friday at Cambridge South Dorchester High School to prevent another fight from happening and to help parents feel safe sending their kids back to school.

 

 

 

