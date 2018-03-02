Job Specialist: Preparation, Appearance are Important in Interviews

DOVER, Del. --- WBOC's Job Fair on Saturday will connect 36 employers with job candidates, but a job specialist with Delaware's Division of Libraries recommends people who snag an interview should make the most of the opportunity by preparing and dressing for the occasion.

Jean Pepper, who works with the division's job center program, said people should always dress for the job they're applying for but professional dress is always important.

"For men, we typically say they should wear a tie. You don't always need to wear a suit or a jacket, but perhaps some khaki pants or dress pants and some dress shoes...and for women I try to tell them to stay really conservative in their dress, they don't have to come in heels, and a dress, and stockings, have a lot of jewelry. Being more conservative is the way to go," she said.

Pepper said job seekers should also get themselves familiarized with a particular business before sitting down for an interview or introducing themselves to a prospective employer.

"A well-prepared candidate will go online and look at the company website, especially the mission statement," she said.

