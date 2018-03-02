Police Arrest Student After Threats Made Towards Millsboro Middle School

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a seventh grader after authorities learned the student had been making threatening comments towards Millsboro Middle School.

According to DSP, school officials first learned that a student made threatening comments on an assignment on Monday. Police said the student was removed from school for evaluation.

DSP said that upon further investigation, the student also made threatening comments towards the school's principal and a staff member. Additionally, police said a Delaware State Police School Resource Officer became aware of threatening comments the student was making towards the school on Wednesday.

The student was arrested at a home in Newark and charged with terroristic threatening. DSP said the student was arraigned and released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.