Powerful Nor'Eastern Winds Cause Damages on Delmarva

DELMARVA - A Nor'Easter that is leaving lots of damage on Delmarva in its path.

On Friday a home in Delmar, Maryland was hit by a backyard tree that came through the roof. Neighbor Josh Wilkins says the tree was always tall and loomy. He claims that it would inevitably come down in the near future.

The Day's Inn on 23rd Street suffers damage to the side of their hotel.

Additionally the Day's Inn on 23rd Street in Ocean City had damage to the side of the building as the wind ripped through the siding and exposed the staircase. Debris was left along the boardwalk as the storm continued to pass through Delmarva.

Power outages and downed lines were reported throughout Friday afternoon. One outage caused Salisbury Police officers to direct traffic along multiple Route 50 intersections. Officers controlled the direction of cars after traffic lights went out on Beaglin Park Drive, Mt. Hermon Road and Civic Avenue, among others.

Salisbury Police officers directing traffic on Beaglin Park Drive

Wilkins said it was hard to drive from Ocean City to Salisbury with the powerful wind gusts.

"People struggling to stay in the lanes, me especially. I didn't have much weight in my car, it was terrible," Wilkins said.

But that didn't stop Barbara and Kirk Westfall from taking a difficult walk around the Ocean City inlet.

"We love to see the drama of storms, the beauty and the power," Kirk said.

The Westfall's admitted the wind was pretty strong, but they say it was nice to see the storm for themselves.

"There are very real risks and very real dangers and you've gotta be aware of that," Kirk said.

Officials are asking that if residents notice downed power lines or tree limbs to call 9-1-1 and your electric provider.