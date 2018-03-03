WBOC Job Fair in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, De--77 year-old Michael Kay says he's retired but not for long. Kay says it's time to start making money so his eyes are peeled for jobs at WBOC's job fair.

"Like a lot of senior citizens, I need a little more money, basically I can't make it one what I have," says Kay.

Hundreds of job seekers filled this room, as they came out with their resumes in hand, hoping to secure a job.

David Tuttle works for Short's Marine and needs more employees.

Tuttle says it hasn't been easy finding help.

"This kinda gives us an opportunity to see more people than we would normally see and apply so it enables them to come in and maybe get a job with us," says Tuttle.

The job fair started at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, but some job seekers arrived as early as 8 a.m.

Jordan Hall was one of the first and hopes Saturday is the day he gets a job.

"I been unemployed for about three months, coming out of school with my educational experience and everything, I just wanted to jump back in and start working," says Hall.

Hundreds of job seekers and more than 700 job opportunities all under one roof in Sussex County.