DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Lincoln Home

LINCOLN, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they are investigating an incident in which a home was shot at Friday night.

It happened Friday around 10:46 p.m. at home on the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road. Police said a 51-year-old resident was at his neighbors home when he heard gunshots outside. Upon further inspection, DSP said his trailed was shot at twice, with one bullet penetrating the home, as a 45-year-old man slept inside.

The men were not injured in the incident.

DSP said the investigation is ongoing and they don't have any suspects at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call Troop 7, at 302-644-5020, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.