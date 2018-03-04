Storm Cleanup Continues in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md--Storm cleanup continues on Delmarva.

The winds were so strong Friday afternoon, it nearly destroyed a mechanical shop in Pocomoke City.

Joe Jackson is the owner of Jackson's Mechanical Shop. His building was partially destroyed Friday afternoon by the brutal winds, neighbors say the wind hit the building so hard, the 70-year-old buildings cement crumbled to pieces.

Eyewitnesses say it all happen in the blink of an eye.

"I was walking by and as I got on the corner, I just heard a whole lot of tumbling," says eyewitness, Willie Hope.

While Jackson's company's doors remain closed for now, he's still busy work.

Jackson spent Sunday fixing the damages from the wind and he describes the wreck as an inconvenience.

No one was inside at the time of the incident, and Jackson hopes to reopen his shop in about a month.