Queen Anne's County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

CENTREVILLE, Md. -- Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack said troopers arrested two people late Sunday afternoon on drug charges after they pulled a car over for a traffic violation and found cocaine and heroin in the car.

The incident happened on Route 301 and Route 290 around 4 p.m. Sunday. MSP said officers pulled a car over for a traffic violation before troopers called in assistance for suspected criminal activity. After K9 "Bear" searched the car, police said they found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as five syringe's and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

MSP said they arrested the driver, Katelyn Lee Harris, as well as the passenger, Travis Edgar Damron, on drug charges as well neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment because Harris's 8-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of the incident. Harris and Damron were brought to the Queen Anne’s County Commissioner.