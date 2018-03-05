Md. Bill Targets Offshore Wind Turbines, Faces Stiff Headwinds
Mar 05, 2018 7:46 AM
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP)- A new bill in Maryland's General Assembly would prohibit offshore wind turbines from being erected within 26 miles of the coast.
House and Senate versions of the measure are scheduled to be debated in committee rooms this week. But the proposal is likely to face stiff headwinds in the Democratically controlled Legislature, which has backed several recent renewable energy initiatives.
Maryland law allows projects to be constructed between 10 to 30 miles off the coast. Officials from the tourism industry and Ocean City say the structures will disrupt "pristine" views of the water.
One company plans to initially build 32 turbines as close as 17 miles offshore. Another is looking to construct 15 turbines in an area more than 19 miles out.
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick's Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival.
