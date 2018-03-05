Repeat DUI Offender Sentenced to Prison in OC Pedestrian Death

SNOW HILL, Md.- A Waldorf, Maryland man has been sentenced to six years behind bars nearly two months after being convicted of homicide while driving under the influence during last year's "Cruisin' Week" in Ocean City.

The Worcester State's Attorney's Office said Stanley Faison, 51, was found guilty in January after a jury trial for the death of 23-year-old J.R. Ednie during Cruisin’ Week in Ocean City of last year.

Court records show that Ednie, of Manassas, Virginia, was attempting to cross 45th street and Coastal Highway at around 2 am on May 21, 2017, when Faison struck Ednie in the second lane with his 1972 Chevrolet Impala. Witnesses recall the crash sent Ednie's body over 150 feet from the scene of the crash. Ednie later died of his injuries.

During Faison's trial, testifying officers said he was drinking and had "bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred, and mubled speech and the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person" when they arrested him. Police report Faison took a breath sample and blew a breath alcohol content of .12, above the legal limit of .08 in Maryland. Court records also show that Faison was driving above the 35 mph posted speed limit. After a two-day jury trial, Faison was found guilty.

Bill McDermott, interim state's attorney for Worcester County, sought enhanced penalties for Faison as he was a subsequent

offender, having been previously been found guilty in North Carolina of DUI in 2011 and then again in Minnesota, just 27 days before the Ocean City crash.

The maximum penalty for homicide while driving under the influence is five years in prison, however, due to the state’s notice

of intent to seek enhanced penalties, which was filed in October of 2017, Faison faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The sentencing guidelines as calculated by the Maryland Sentencing Commission indicated a guidelines range of six months to three years based on the gravity of the offense and his prior history. However, McDermott called the sentencing guidelines “abhorrent” for a third time offender who kills someone. He asked Judge Brian D. Shockley to sentence Faison above the guidelines, a relatively rare occurrence.

McDermott noted the purposes of sentencing and stated, “nothing we do can ever bring J.R. back, but sentencing Mr. Faison above the guidelines, who appallingly was found guilty of his second DUI only 27 days prior, might deter future drunk drivers from killing people in Worcester County.”

After listening to family members and testimony, Shockley sentenced Faison to double what was the top of the guidelines – 10 years suspend all but six years in the Department of Corrections. He will be subject to three years of supervised probation following his release.