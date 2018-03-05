As Polluters Close or Clean up, Delaware's Community Fund Diminishes
Mar 05, 2018 10:50 AM
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A state fund in Delaware that supports community gardens, parks and trails is running low on money.
The fund receives money from fines against Delaware's worst polluters. But there has been decreasing revenue from the penalties. There was also a $100,000 accounting error.
A decade ago, the Community Environmental Project Fund had about $2.2 million to reinvest in communities. Now it has a little more than $20,000.
Officials from the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said fines have decreased because companies that were known to be historic polluters have either closed shop or significantly reduced their emissions.
The state's Community Involvement Advisory Council, which oversees the fund, said that it would have to scrap funding for several proposed projects.
