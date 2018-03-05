Fire Investigation Underway in Easton

EASTON, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a vehicle, trailer and shed fire in Easton on Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor discovered the fire on Raymond and Carla Grodecki's property on Travelers Rest Circle and reported it at around 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters battled the one-alarm fire for around 40 minutes. No one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damage, officials said.

The fire started in the 1995 Chrysler Concord, but its cause is not known at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.