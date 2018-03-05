Investigators Work to Determine Cause of Somerset County Fire on Tulls Corner Road

MARION, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning fire in Marion.

Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Tulls Corner Road around 2:43 yesterday where a fire engulfed a single story home. It took 45 members of the Marion Fire Department two hours to put out the fire that started in the living room of the home.

Investigators say the owner and two other people were in the home at the time.

An estimated $50,000 worth of damage has been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.