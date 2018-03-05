Road Work Begins on MD. 611 in Worcester County, Lane Closures in Effect

BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration is replacing aging drainage pipes on MD 611 between Antique Road and Landings Boulevard in Berlin.

MD 611 will be closed and detoured each day until the project is complete, which SHA is expecting will be by Friday, March 16, weather permitting.

The project was originally set to be complete by Friday, March 9. The project was delayed due to weather.

Motorists will be directed to US 50 (Ocean Gateway) to US 113 (Worcester Highway) to MD 376 (Assateague Road) and back to MD 611. Drivers should add extra commute time. The work is being performed by SHA crews.

"We're definitely trying to get in here when we have good weather, weather permitting, and also beat the summertime traffic because it'll be even greater of an inconvenience at that time," said Tanesha Hankerson, an SHA spokesperson.

Simultaneously, contractor crews will begin paving work on MD 611 between MD 376 and US 50 as part of a four-mile resurfacing project that will improve ride quality for drivers.

Single-lane closures are in effect for the paving work. Crews will alternate traffic on MD 611 during the resurfacing project.

Barrels, cones and flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone.

The $1.7 million resurfacing project will be complete by the end of April.