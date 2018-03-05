Road Work Begins on MD. 611 in Worcester County, Lane Closures i - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Road Work Begins on MD. 611 in Worcester County, Lane Closures in Effect

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 12:11 PM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration is replacing aging drainage pipes on MD 611 between Antique Road and Landings Boulevard in Berlin.

MD 611 will be closed and detoured each day until the project is complete, which SHA is expecting will be by Friday, March 16, weather permitting.

The project was originally set to be complete by Friday, March 9. The project was delayed due to weather.

Motorists will be directed to US 50 (Ocean Gateway) to US 113 (Worcester Highway) to MD 376 (Assateague Road) and back to MD 611. Drivers should add extra commute time. The work is being performed by SHA crews.

"We're definitely trying to get in here when we have good weather, weather permitting, and also beat the summertime traffic because it'll be even greater of an inconvenience at that time," said Tanesha Hankerson, an SHA spokesperson.

Simultaneously, contractor crews will begin paving work on MD 611 between MD 376 and US 50 as part of a four-mile resurfacing project that will improve ride quality for drivers.

Single-lane closures are in effect for the paving work. Crews will alternate traffic on MD 611 during the resurfacing project.

Barrels, cones and flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone.

The $1.7 million resurfacing project will be complete by the end of April.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices