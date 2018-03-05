After Rising Deaths, Flu Cases in Delaware Drop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

After Rising Deaths, Flu Cases in Delaware Drop

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 1:54 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- While flu in Delaware continues to be widespread, the Division of Public Health (DPH) announces single-week flu numbers are finally starting to drop.

According to DPH, there were 893 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases for the week of February 18, a sharp decline from the record-setting 1,521 cases reported the previous week. The numbers provided only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases, but officials say the actual number of flu cases in Delaware is likely much higher. The 893 new cases bring the season total to 6,674 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases for the 2017-2018 season in Delaware, the highest number of confirmed cases since record-keeping began in the 2004-2005 season.

DPH is also announcing five more flu-related deaths, bringing the total to 28, tying the highest death total on record in 2014-2015. The victims ranged in age from 53 to 92; all five were from New Castle County and all had multiple underlying health conditions.

“While we believe that flu season has peaked for us in Delaware, flu is still widespread and at high levels in our state, and will likely continue to circulate for weeks to come,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important preventive measures we have been promoting including staying home when you’re sick, calling your doctor at the first signs of flu-like illness, washing your hands frequently, and covering coughs and sneezes.”

If you are sick, health officials warn do not go to school, work, or other social functions until you are fever-free (temperature less than 100 degrees F; 37.8 degrees C) for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.

Although the overall number of flu cases have gone down, DPH says as the flu is still circulating in the community, there is still time to get a flu vaccine. DPH has added several flu clinics to its schedule. There will be a clinic Tuesday, March 6, at the Adams State Service Center, 544 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is also a clinic scheduled on Wednesday, March 7 at the Williams State Service Center at 805 River Road, Dover, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Registration will be in the first floor lobby. DPH offers ongoing free flu shots at five State Service Centers.

For more information about free flu clinics, visit http://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/fluclinics.html. To shorten your wait time, you can complete the vaccination form found at the bottom of the webpage and bring it with you.

DPH continues to emphasize the importance of taking antivirals if prescribed by your doctor, and visiting either your doctor or a walk-in clinic rather than the emergency room when symptoms are non-life threatening. People who are extremely ill with symptoms such as trouble breathing, bluish skin color, fever with a rash, dizziness, or severe or persistent vomiting should seek out immediate medical help. Your primary care provider may decide to provide antiviral medications to help speed up recovery and prevent serious complications without an in-office visit. DPH asks medical providers to consider starting antiviral treatment for all hospitalized patients and all high-risk patients with suspected influenza. In addition, DPH encourages providers to consider antiviral treatment for any patients with influenza-like illness, including those not usually considered to be at high risk for influenza complications.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices