6 MS-13 Gang Members Convicted of Murder in Federal Court
Posted:
Mar 05, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated:
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP)- Six members of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted for their roles in the slaying of a northern Virginia teenager they believed was a rival gang member.
A jury at a federal court in Alexandria returned guilty verdicts Monday on all counts against the six, who were residents of Alexandria and Leesburg. Four of the six face mandatory life sentences. A fifth faces up to 25 years, and a sixth faces a potential life sentence.
Four others charged in the death of 18-year-old Carlos Otero-Henriquez had already pleaded guilty.
Otero-Henriquez was stabbed more than 50 times in May 2016. He was lured out on the pretense of going to a party.
The case is one of several in the region that marked a resurgence of MS-13 in recent years.
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
