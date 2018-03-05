Salisbury Pizza Hut Driver Robbed at Gunpoint

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are investigating the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver.

The investigation revealed Pizza Hut received a call for a delivery on Thursday, March 1, to the 100 block of Union Avenue.

The 58-year-old male driver drove to the location, got out of his vehicle and contacted the suspect.

At that point, police say the suspect displayed a handgun, pointed it at the driver and demanded food and cash.

The suspect ran from the scene and headed in an unknown direction. The victim got back into his vehicle and contacted the police.

Police described the suspect as a black male, between 18 and 22 years of age, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, thin build, dark skin, wearing a black hooded jacket, black hat and a black face mask.

As detectives continue this investigation, the Salisbury Police Department encourages anyone with information

to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3113 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.