Police Investigate Armed Gas Station Robbery in Easton

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a gas station Sunday night.

According to police, the masked robber allegedly entered Carroll Fuels on South Washington Street, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money. After getting the money, the man ran from the area.

Police searched the surrounding area with the assistance of a K-9 team from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, but the man was not found.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Orrison of the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.