Nor'easter Clean Up Continues Across the Peninsula

SALISBURY, Md.- The nasty nor'easter ripped through the peninsula Friday and even three days later, it's still leaving a mark on the area.

Shingles flying off of houses, gutters hanging, and trees falling onto homes. That was the common theme throughout different towns in the region.

"It literally sounded like a monsoon was outside. The winds were blowing really hard, you could hear rain and trees breaking, it was crazy," Salisbury homeowner, Donya Smith said.

The weather may have cleared up, but debris still litters Smith's Street. As of Monday afternoon, Monticello Avenue remains barricaded off from traffic because of a fallen tree looming overhead.

"My neighbor came to my house, knocked on my door, and asked me to remove my car because the tree is about to fall. And after thirty minutes the tree was down," Monticello Ave. homeowner, Hawli Abdulla said.

The damage spread out to Fruitland, Md., as well. Trees resting on the sides of one home, cracking the gutter and splitting the roof.

In Delmar, a branch slammed down onto one home and pierced through the roof. The gutter was also torn from the front of that home.

Insurance agents say they've been very busy all weekend, and even today.

"If you have homeowners insurance, but you know there's a tree that's dead and rotted in your yard and it falls over on your house, that might not be covered," Farmers Insurance agent, Tiffany Knupp said.