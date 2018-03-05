Cambridge Drawbridge Closed for Maintenance Work

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cars driving up towards the Cambridge drawbridge on Monday rode up to a "Road Closed" sign. Workers were busy chipping rust off part of the bridge - a part soon to be replaced.

But more work begins with the project's supervisor, Rick Ross, and everything down below. Climbing into the inner workings of the bridge, you'll find a bigger problem.

"It's right here. It's being replaced," Ross said pointing to a gear.

The interlocking mechanism in the gear is a little off center. After exactly 80 years since the bridge was built, the gear has done it's fair share of work opening and closing the bridge more than 200 times a day in the summer. But, for the most part, the drawbridge is still in good shape.

Underneath the bridge, there are the motor and gears as well as the counterweights that all work under the control of an operator and a dashboard full of buttons from up above.

"It's major work that needs to be done," Ross said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is advising drivers to take detours using Academy and Cedar streets in Cambridge.