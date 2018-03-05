Parents Discuss Concerns Over School Safety in Wicomico County

FRUITLAND, Md.- A group of concerned parents came together Monday night in Fruitland to discuss their growing concerns about school safety.

After videos circulated on social media last month of fights happening at Bennett Middle School, parents are trying to make a difference for public schools.

"My son will come home every day to every other day telling me there has been another fight or there's a situation and it's just becoming commonplace and norm," parent Molly Urban said.

Urban was joined by other parents at the Black Diamond Lodge in Fruitland on Monday night to discuss the issues. Parents have been coming forward to share their stories from multiple schools within Wicomico County.

"They're seeing it across the county. So it's definitely not just a Bennett Middle School issue, it's kind of started there from the conversations we were having, the fights we were seeing that were going on there," Urban said.

The group of parents previously discussed their concerns over bullying, fights and classroom disruptions last month, but they are now planning to gather information to share with the Board of Education.

Wicomico County Public Schools did not wish to comment on Monday night's meeting.