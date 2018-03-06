Delaware Bill Adds Land Deals With Government to Disclosure Rule - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Bill Adds Land Deals With Government to Disclosure Rules

Posted: Mar 06, 2018
Legislative Hall in Dover. (Photo: WBOC) Legislative Hall in Dover. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware House is set to vote on a bill expanding financial disclosure requirements for elected officials.

The legislation to be voted on Tuesday requires members of the General Assembly and other people elected to state office to disclose if they have received more than $10,000 in the past 10 years from the sale of land, development rights, or any type of easement to any government entity.

The information would be included on the annual financial disclosures that elected officials already are required to submit.

