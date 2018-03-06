Tax Return Rule for Presidential Hopefuls OK'd in Md. Senate
Posted:
Mar 06, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure requiring presidential hopefuls to make their tax returns public in order to appear on Maryland's ballot has passed the state Senate.
The bill was approved on a 28-17 vote Monday night. It would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release the preceding five years of their tax returns to appear on the ballot. It was introduced after President Donald Trump bucked tradition and didn't release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.
Maryland could be the first state to enact such a requirement. Democrats control the Maryland General Assembly. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has yet to take a position on the bill.
Similar bills that passed in California and New Jersey were vetoed.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:11:27 GMT
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More