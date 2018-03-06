Mom Who Had Heroin-addicted Baby Gets 30 Years for His Death
Posted:
Mar 06, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated:
BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore woman whose baby was likely born addicted to heroin and survived only nine days will serve 30 years in prison.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City said in a Monday release Anne Kirsch was sentenced to 75 years in prison, with 45 suspended, after she was convicted of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death in 2017.
Kirsch admitted to using heroin during the early stages of her pregnancy, as well as the night before Matthew Kirsch Jr. died in 2015. An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.
Kirsch's husband, Matthew Kirsch Sr., will serve 15 years after he pleaded guilty to failing to take his son in for medical care.
