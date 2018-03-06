Berlin Seeking Grants to Fund Stormwater Management Projects

BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Town Council recently approved a priority list for several stormwater management projects that are estimated to cost about $3.5 million.

Now, the town is seeking grant funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The town will also use stormwater utility fees to fund the projects.

These projects embody the "second tier" of improvements. Work is wrapping up on the first series of projects.

Margie Wilson has live on Flower Street for more than 40 years, so she's seen a lot of rainstorms.

"You would need a rowboat to get through here," said Wilson.

It's an issue Wilson said was resolved when the town replaced a culvert on her street last year.

The storm pip helps prevent backup by allowing water to flow more smoothly through the area.

It's a project Mayor Gee Williams said is part of a larger plan to upgrade the town's entire stormwater system.

"It's been shown that yes, there are things you can do working with Mother Nature. If you take on Mother Nature, guess who's going to win, but when you work with her a lot of cool things can happen," said Williams.

Tier Two of stormwater improvement projects include five different projects. A majority of those projects will take place on the west side of 113.

Williams said those projects include work like more culvert improvements, ditch upgrades, and creating more stormwater ponds.

"There will be significant, what's called filtration, natural filtration working with Mother Nature," said Williams.

Williams said the town's hope is that grant funding will be announced by the state in late summer or early fall.