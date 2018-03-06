Thousand of Meal Kits Delivered to Wicomico to Help Those in Need

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Food Bank's Eastern Shore branch on Tuesday received thousands of food kits to help those in need.

Wicomico County is one of 18 counties to receive food kits throughout the month.

The Maryland Department of General Services said that FEMA had an excess of meals in North Carolina.

"Basically it was about to go bad in the warehouse in North Carolina and instead of doing that... what's better than giving it to people who really need it," said Brad Thomas from the Department of General Services.

The truck that was delivered today carried nearly 25,000 food kits. It is something County Executive Bob Culver said he is extremely grateful for.

Culver said," The Governor was so kind to think of our office and we've talked to them and arranged for several of these companies and organizations to help the homeless."

Culver said Wicomico County will be sharing these meals with Somerset and Worcester counties as well.

Out of the three counties, Somerset has the highest rate of food insecurity at 19 percent, followed by Wicomico and then Worcester, according to the Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore.

The Department of General Services hopes to have all the meals delivered throughout the state by the end of March.

Wicomico County will be receiving another food truck Wednesday morning with an additional 25,000 food kits.

HALO Ministries, the Salvation Army and MAC Area Agency on Aging are some of the organizations that will be receiving these meals for distribution.