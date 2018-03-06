Thousand of Meal Kits Delivered to Wicomico to Help Those in Nee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Thousand of Meal Kits Delivered to Wicomico to Help Those in Need

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 12:30 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Food Bank's Eastern Shore branch on Tuesday received thousands of food kits to help those in need.

Wicomico County is one of 18 counties to receive food kits throughout the month.

The Maryland Department of General Services said that FEMA had an excess of meals in North Carolina.

"Basically it was about to go bad in the warehouse in North Carolina and instead of doing that... what's better than giving it to people who really need it," said Brad Thomas from the Department of General Services.

The truck that was delivered today carried nearly 25,000 food kits. It is something County Executive Bob Culver said he is extremely grateful for.

Culver said," The Governor was so kind to think of our office and we've talked to them and arranged for several of these companies and organizations to help the homeless."

Culver said Wicomico County will be sharing these meals with Somerset and Worcester counties as well.

Out of the three counties, Somerset has the highest rate of food insecurity at 19 percent, followed by Wicomico and then Worcester, according to the Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore.

The Department of General Services hopes to have all the meals delivered throughout the state by the end of March.

Wicomico County will be receiving another food truck Wednesday morning with an additional 25,000 food kits.

HALO Ministries, the Salvation Army and MAC Area Agency on Aging are some of the organizations that will be receiving these meals for distribution.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    Five Puppies Rescued from Laurel Drain Pipe, Now Heading to Forever Homes

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More

    The Brandywine Valley SPCA is finding homes for five puppies, only three months old, after the pups and their mother were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices