Del., Md. Officials Prepare for Late Winter Storm

UNDATED- Delaware and Maryland transportation officials say they are tracking and planning for a winter storm that could impact Delaware and parts of Maryland tonight through late Wednesday night.

Delaware

The Delaware Department of Transportation said a winter storm watch indicates that there is a potential for rain, snow or sleet that may impact motorists.

With the lower temperatures, drivers should use caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses as they freeze more quickly.

Motorists should be aware of snowplows that may be slowing down, stopping, or pulling over. DelDOT’s snowplows and trucks may travel over centerlines or along shoulders to improve road conditions.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said crews are pretreating with salt brine in northern tier counties.

Although pavement and air temperatures are above freezing, there could be sections that could freeze toward the Mason/Dixon line. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to conditions and travel with an abundance of caution, especially on elevated sections of highways (bridges, ramps and overpasses.)

MDOT SHA emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop. Using cutting-edge technology, such as infrared pavement sensors, crews can target areas needing treatment and management can determine appropriate deployment of resources.