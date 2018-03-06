Third Delaware House Democrat Says he Won't Seek Re-election
Posted:
Mar 06, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP)- Democratic state Rep. James Johnson says he is joining the ranks of Delaware lawmakers opting not to seek re-election this year.
Johnson, known as "JJ," formally announced his decision to fellow lawmakers in a speech from the House floor Tuesday.
Johnson, a retired autoworker and former local UAW chapter president, was elected in 2004 to represent a heavily Democratic district in the New Castle area.
Johnson is one of seven incumbents in the 62-member General Assembly who have announced that they will not seek re-election in November. The list includes three House Democrats, two Senate Democrats and one Republican in each chamber, including the Senate's Democratic majority leader and GOP minority leader.
Democrats currently hold a 25-16 advantage in the House and an 11-10 margin in the Senate.
