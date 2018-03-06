Delmar RV Fire Causes Estimated $6,000 in Damage

DELMAR, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has ruled as accidental an RV fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage in Wicomico County.

Firefighters were called to the 38-foot RV, which was parked on Melson Road in Delmar, around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire started in the living room and was the result of an electrical failure.

No one was injured, but it caused an estimated $6,000 in damage.