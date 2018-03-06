Smyrna Police Seek Help With Robbery Investigation

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for holding up a Walgreens pharmacy.

According to police, on Feb. 26, the man entered the store on Jimmy Drive around 4:20 p.m. He allegedly approached the cash registers, where he displayed a black handgun and demanded money from employees.

After taking the money, the man left on foot. It's not clear whether or not he got into a waiting vehicle. Additionally, police believe he may be responsible for the robbery of a Camden McDonald's approximately 30 minutes later.

Police said the man had short hair, a beard and several bandages on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Davis of the Smyrna Police Department at 302-653-9217. Tips can also be submitted through SPD's Facebook page or through Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333. Tipsters can remain anonymous.