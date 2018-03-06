Trump Sends Letter Somerset Sheriff Deputy Amid Cancer Battle

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- From his desk at the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, you wouldn't know the epic battle Lt. Lorenzo "Rennie" Miles is facing. Miles was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in November 2016.

It's something that Miles had a hard time wrapping his head around at first. But with the support and prayers from his wife, church, and community, hope was slowly restored in him.

After friends reached out via Facebook to spread Miles' story, support in the form of cards came flying in. Almost immediately the cards and letters piled up in his mailbox. And pretty soon the cards from Somerset County expanded into cards from around the world.

"I got cards from the United Kingdom, I got cards from Germany, California, every state in the United States," Miles said.

Messages of encouragement and sympathy, bringing a smile to Miles' face every time he reads them over.

"People that I even locked up came to me and said, 'We praying for you Rennie'... it takes that to fight a battle like this," Miles said.

So far, Miles says his card collection reaches well over 2,000. And yes, he reads and keeps every single one of them. But there's one that stands out from the rest.

On a February morning, Miles received a large envelope in the mail with the return address reading "The White House."

After almost dismising it as junk mail, Miles opened the package finding a personal letter from the president of the United States of America.

With the official seal of the White House and the signature of President Donald Trump, Miles holds the note beaming with pride. Although he's still not sure how the word got all the way to the president's ears.

"It's just impressive that the president would take time out and address me," Miles said.

The letter from thepresident starts off by reading, "Dear, Lt. Miles. I recently learned about your brave battle with cancer. Your tenacious spirit is inspirational."

With the cards and prayers from the Oval Office and beyond, something amazing began to happen. Miles' cancer began to shrink.



"It started at 10.7 centimeters and shrunk to 5.9 centimeters," he said.

Still going through chemo, Miles says the cards, love, and faith are what's keeping him going.