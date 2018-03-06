Group of Women Trek 100 Miles of Harriet Tubman Byway by Foot

PRESTON, Md. - Five days and 100 miles. That's what 10 women of GirlTrek, a public health movement for black women and girls in the United States, are hoping to accomplish.

In the middle of the pack, Sandria Washington says it's for her health.

"I wanted to change my family's health history and so I came across GirlTrek," Washington said.

Washington says the journey draws inspiration from a another made over 100 years ago.

"It seems daunting and challenging but we have Harriet as the example. We have Harriet as the blueprint," Washington said.

On Tuesday's walk, the ladies covered over 20 miles, but that's not much considering where they've come from.

"New York City. We're from New Orleans. We're from Seattle and from Sacramento," T. Morgan Dixon, GirlTrek's cofounder, said.

Dixon says it's a journey she hopes will inspire others.

"I can really kind of breathe and take in the environment and really think hard about the change that I want to be in the world," Dixon said.

GirlTrek is on track to complete their journey this Saturday in Wilmington, Del. A celebration at the Tubman Garriet Riverfront Park will take place soon after.