Gun Control Measures Draw Spotlight as Delaware Legislature Returns to Session

DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are returning to this year's legislative session with a number of gun control measures, including a proposal to raise the minimum age to purchase a gun or ammunition to 21.

House Bill 330 would set the minimum age requirement for whom a person can sell, give, or transfer a firearm or ammunition for a firearm at 21, the earliest age someone is already able to buy a handgun in Delaware. An amendment filed Tuesday would carve out exceptions for active service members and qualified law enforcement officer and excludes the restriction from applying to bows.

The proposal follows the deadly mass shooting at a Florida High School last month, in which 17 people were killed. Authorities have said Nikolas Cruz, 19, used a gun in that shooting he was legally able to purchase.

"Obviously the nation is waking up and having some concerns. I think this is a trend we're going to see throughout the country," said Rep. Charles "Trey" Paradee, a co-sponsor on HB 330.

But Republicans and some second amendment advocates have raised objections over the legislation and other gun control proposals introduced this session.

Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) said there are a number of states and communities attempting to take steps to prevent another school shooting but does not believe HB 330 should be passed.

"Despite the rhetoric in the country right now, everybody wants to do something about it. We just gotta get whatever that is right," he said.

Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, has also said he wants to see a ban on assault-style rifles in the state. No legislation for that proposal that provides a definition for an assault rifle has been introduced.