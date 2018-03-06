Three Additional Private Wells in Blades Tested With Excess PFC Compounds

BLADES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Public Health announced Tuesday that three private wells tested Feb. 19 in the Blades area by the US Environmental Protection Agency had returned results exceeding the EPA’s national health advisory level for perfluorinated compounds.

DNREC and EPA immediately notified the property owners of the test results and provided home carbon filtration systems for their water supply.

Two other Blades area wells in the Feb. 19 test group of five private wells were below the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion (70/ppt) for PFCs. Of 44 private wells sampled so far by EPA in the area, six of 39 test results returned to date exceeded the EPA health advisory for PFCs.

DNREC, DPH and the Town of Blades continue to provide alternative water to area residents on private wells who request it. Containers brought in by area residents requesting water will be filled with carbon-treated water at Blades Town Hall. Water is distributed from the Blades Town Hall, 20 West Fourth Street, Blades, DE 19973 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.