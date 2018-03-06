Dorchester County Parents Seek Solutions from Board of Education

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a fight broke out inside Cambridge-South Dorchester High School last week, parents are demanding transparency and solutions from the Dorchester County Board of Education.

Parents say the board needs to increase security measures, train staff and provide safety precautions to schools. Resources that parent and teacher Melissa Dennis says is long overdue.

"Now I give credit to Dorchester that they have stepped up their game since Thursday and possibly a little bit before that, but the fear is that they're waiting until these major occurrences are happening before they're really doing anything about it," Dennis said.

Board of Education President Glenn L. Bramble said sometimes the resources to make these changes takes more time that the board would like. He says safety and security have been a top priority for the board for years.

"We need funds for additional security and safety, we always try to do whatever is allocated each year that we can fund in our budget, but it falls way short," Bramble said.

Dennis was joined by fellow parents, educators and administrators to address growing concerns about school safety at Tuesday night's special meeting. "Dorchester Educators" spoke about how teachers are at risk to ensure students safety and what the board can do to help.

"Students are afraid to go to school, untrained and illequipped staff and teachers are burdened with providing safety to students," Spokesman Katie Holbrook said. "This problem will not be solved overnight, but it starts here."

The meeting took comments from groups, organizations and community members for over three hours on Tuesday night before adjourning at Choptank Elementary.

While the Board of Education did not provide response to public comments at the meeting, board members did say they are taking all comments into consideration to consider possible solutions.