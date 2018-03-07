CDC: Delaware Saw 105 Percent Rise in Overdose Emergencies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CDC: Delaware Saw 105 Percent Rise in Overdose Emergencies

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 8:00 AM Updated:
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware emergency rooms saw a total of 2,075 suspected overdose-related visits from July 2016 to September 2017.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control released Tuesday marks a 105 percent increase in suspected opioid overdoses, the second-highest percent change among the 16 states that participated in the enhanced data surveillance.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said in a press release Tuesday that the report doesn't include state rates per 100,000 overdose-related deaths, which it says equalizes the comparisons between states of varying population sizes.

Still, Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says, the report highlights the need for enhanced prevention and treatment efforts in emergency departments.

Final numbers for the number of fatal overdoses in Delaware last year haven't been released.

