Updated: Delaware Marijuana Legalization Panel Meeting Canceled Due to Weather
Mar 07, 2018 8:22 AM
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Members of a task force studying issues surrounding the possible legalization of recreational marijuana in Delaware were scheduled to meet to discuss a final report about their work. However, Wednesday's meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.
The meeting would have come a week after a vote by members to release a report failed, then was declared by the co-chair to be nonbinding and not required.
The failed vote came after opponents of legalization complained about a lack of details in the 16-page report. All state cabinet agency representatives on the task either abstained from voting or were absent. Democratic Gov. John Carney has said he opposes legalization.
Panel co-chair Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat, insisted that the report does not contain any findings or recommendations, and therefore does not require any consensus among task force members.
