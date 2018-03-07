Updated: Delaware Marijuana Legalization Panel Meeting Canceled Due to Weather

Delaware Marijuana Legalization Panel Eyes Final Report - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Members of a task force studying issues surrounding the possible legalization of recreational marijuana in Delaware were scheduled to meet to discuss a final report about their work. However, Wednesday's meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. 

The meeting would have come a week after a vote by members to release a report failed, then was declared by the co-chair to be nonbinding and not required.

The failed vote came after opponents of legalization complained about a lack of details in the 16-page report. All state cabinet agency representatives on the task either abstained from voting or were absent. Democratic Gov. John Carney has said he opposes legalization.

Panel co-chair Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat, insisted that the report does not contain any findings or recommendations, and therefore does not require any consensus among task force members.

