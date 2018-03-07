Va. Law Would Track Pet Prescriptions to Fight Human Addiction
Posted:
Mar 07, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia is poised to start monitoring prescription drugs issued for pets as it battles the human opioid scourge.
Lawmakers want to expand the state's prescription monitoring system to include certain animal medications.
The system already helps identify human patients who visit multiple doctors in search of painkillers. State legislation would make it easier to track pet owners who frequently seek drugs for animals that also have a high potential for human abuse.
The measure passed both chambers in the General Assembly and is headed to the governor's desk.
The proposal was prompted in part by a Kentucky woman accused of cutting her dog to score painkillers.
Several states have similar laws, including Colorado and Maine. But it's unclear how widespread the problem is.
