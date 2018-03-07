Pocomoke City Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years for Drugs & Firearm Charges

SNOW HILL, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Pocomoke City man is going to prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearms charges.

On Sept. 27, 2017, members of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit and Criminal Enforcement Team executed a search and seizure warrant on 24-year-old Laquan Alexander Townsend's residence in Pocomoke City.

Law enforcement found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana that were individually tied off in plastic bags and prepackaged.

Additionally, detectives also seized a short barreled rifle and .22 caliber revolver. According to police, Townsend is prohibited from possessing various types of firearms due to prior criminal convictions.

On March 5, Townsend was found guilty of two counts of possession with Intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Townsend was sentenced to 15 years with all but five years suspended that are not subject to parole. In addition, he received 10 years with all but five years suspended for possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.