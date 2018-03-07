Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for 2017 Eden Murder

EDEN, Md.- The Somerset County State's Attorney says the man responsible for a 2017 murder in Eden will serve 50 years behind bars for the crime.

Maryland State Police say troopers arrested Marquel "Flat" Brumskin back in April of 2017 after he shot and killed 22-year-old Walter Whitehead. Whitehead's body was found in a backyard in Eden with two gunshot wounds.

Brumskin was convicted by a Somerset County Circuit Court jury in November 2017 of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm during a violent crime by a jury.

On Feb. 28, a circuit court judge sentenced Brumskin to 30 years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections for second-degree murder and 20 years of active incarceration for use of a firearm during a violent crime. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 50 years in the Division of Corrections with none suspended.

Back in 2008, Brumskin was involved in the murder case of Emmanuel Johnson in Salisbury; he pleaded guilty in that case.