Milford Police Arrest Man for Strangulation and Assault

MILFORD, Del.-Milford police say a man was arrested after an argument turned violent, with him strangling another person.

Police responded to a local hospital after the victim checked in to injuries from an assault. Investigators say the assault took place last Friday night at a home on East Green Lane in Milford. Police said the victim and Arron Wright, 34, were arguing when he began to strangle the victim; three children were reported in the home at the time of the incident and witnessed the assault.

Wright turned himself in to the Milford Police Department after an active warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with strangulation, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Wright had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $72,000 cash bail. A no contact order was also put into place between Wright and the victims in this case, according to police.

Wright was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing reference to this case.